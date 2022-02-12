 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Vince Marrow gets engaged and reveals UK set to add 2 high-profile transfers

Congrats to the Big Dog!

By Ethan DeWitt
@ethandewitt1
Matt Jones on Twitter

Earlier this afternoon, Vince Marrow took the time to join the KSR pregame show ahead of the Kentucky Wildcats vs. Florida Gators basketball game, and he had some major news to announce.

The Big Dog is engaged!

Alongside this awesome news, Marrow also gave a huge hint to some potential football recruiting news.

Talk much of this offseason has surrounded the need for two other portal additions, with one being at offensive tackle and the other a cornerback. According to Marrow the Cats will be adding those two pieces soon.

Looking at the overall landscape of players in the portal, the two most likely names are Vanderbilt Commodores tackle Tyler Steen and Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Sevyn Banks.

Steen, an offensive lineman that is transferring from the Vanderbilt Commodores, is one of the best names at the position in the portal to this point. The senior out of Miami (FL) spent some time at both tackle positions for the Commodores, but his experience would be huge addition to a young tackle group.

Steen has quite a bit of interest from other schools around the country, but it sounds like Marrow is trying to wrap this recruitment up quickly.

Banks, a cornerback from Ohio State, is coming off a tough season for the Buckeyes. Despite a rough 2021, you don't have to look back far to see some solid numbers from the senior out of Orlando (FL).

In 2020, Banks recorded 23 tackles, seven pass breakups and one interception. For his career with the Buckeyes, he totaled 43 tackles, 11 pass breakups and two interceptions.

Both players are recruits from the class of 2018, and each held an offer from UK coming out of high school.

With that teaser from Marrow, Kentucky could be on Yahtzee watch sooner rather than later.

