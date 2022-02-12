Kentucky vs. Florida game thread and pregame reading

The No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats take on the Florida Gators at 4:00 pm ET at Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it online live at WatchESPN, the ESPN app, or with a free trial of fuboTV.

This season just keeps getting better for the Cats, as they took down a gritty South Carolina team this past Tuesday. They were tested in every way in the first half, but they were able to pull away midway through the second half and get the win.

Florida is having a so-so season so far and is currently projected as one of the last teams in/first teams out of the NCAA Tournament if it began today. They’re going to give the Cats everything they can handle at home in this rivalry battle.

