Bleav in Kentucky talks Super Bowl, basketball Cats and more

The Kentucky Wildcats are getting hot with Florida up next, while Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams takes place Sunday.

On the latest edition of Bleav in Kentucky with Vinny Hardy, ESPN 1300 radio host Angelo Carriero joined the show to discus:

The Super Bowl showdown between Cincy and LA.

The outlook of Kentucky football heading into spring practice.

The men’s basketball team looks primed for a deep NCAA Tournament run.

Kyra Elzy and the women’s basketball team have fallen on very tough times.

And more!

Be sure to listen in below, then subscribe to the show on the Bleav Podcast Network, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and Spotify.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at seaofblue@gmail.com.