Where Kentucky stands in latest Bracketology from ESPN and CBS

The Kentucky Wildcats are playing like one of the best teams in the country but have slipped in the latest Bracketology from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.

Following the Cats’ road win over the South Carolina Gamecocks, Lunardi moved the Cats up to the No. 1 seed line.

However, on Friday, Lunardi moved the Arizona Wildcats to a 1 seed, dropping Kentucky down to a seed in the East region with the Purdue Boilermakers as their No. 1 seed.

If the Wildcats played the highest seed throughout the NCAA Tournament, this would be their path to the Final Four.

Round of 64: Appalachian State

Appalachian State Round of 32: Iowa

Iowa Sweet 16: Providence

Providence Elite Eight: Purdue

On Thursday, Lunardi tweeted out that Kentucky and Arizona are in a “virtual tie” for the fourth No. 1 seed, so it will be interesting to see which Wildcat squad steps up and takes the No. 1 seed.

You can check out Lunardi’s full Bracketology here.

Elsewhere, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm now has Kentucky as the East Region 1 seed. It features possible matchups with Indiana (Round of 32), Texas (Sweet 16) and Duke (Elite Eight).

You can check out Palm’s full Bracketology here.

So, which of these projections would you like most for the Wildcats? Let us know in the comments section!