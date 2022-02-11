Friday Headlines: Oscar Tshiebwe on Naismith Midseason Team Edition

What a year it’s been for Kentucky Wildcat Oscar Tshiebwe. After transferring from West Virginia, Tshiebwe has been embraced by his teammates and Big Blue Nation for his unconditional efforts on and off the basketball court. Those efforts of fighting for every rebound like it’s his last, beating all nine players down the court on a fast break, leading his team in the huddle and making every single fan feel equally as important have earned him a spot as a midseason finalist for the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year award on Thursday.

Kentucky junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe was named to the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Midseason Team on Thursday. The 30 candidates are considered the prime candidates to win the National Player of the Year honor. — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) February 11, 2022

After playing just 10 games for West Virginia last year, Tshiebwe made the decision to come to Kentucky where he’s doubled his points and rebounds per game from a season ago. Tshiebwe is currently leading the country in rebound with 15.1 per game and is tied for second in double-doubles with 18 (just one off the lead). He’s become the heart and soul of Kentucky — a team that has a likely chance of earning a No. 1 seed for this spring’s NCAA Tournament and contending for the school’s ninth championship title. Tshiebwe has become the undisputed “fan favorite” along with being recognized as one of the best players in the country.

