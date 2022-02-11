Could Joe Burrow have been a Kentucky Wildcat?

Joe Burrow is the young, hot-shot quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow has Cincy headed to their first Super Bowl since 1989 and is being heralded as one of the future faces of the NFL, and it’s hard to argue.

Prior to Burrow’s NFL success, he was succeeding in college. After committing to Ohio State as four-star recruit, Burrow opted to transfer from the Buckeyes after three seasons to LSU.

In his second season with LSU, burrow took the college football world by storm, breaking records, and dominating the SEC en route to a perfect season and national championship.

But could Burrow have been a Kentucky Wildcat?

According to an old interview of high-school Burrow, he was interested in visiting Lexington:

Burrow said that he was talking to then-offensive coordinator Neal Brown “once or twice a week.”

But alas, Burrow never did officially visit Kentucky, Neal Brown left for Troy, and Burrow committed to Ohio State over the likes of Cincinnati and other schools.

Could things have been different had Burrow made it down for a visit? The world may never know.