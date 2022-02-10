Will Levis and Davion Mintz announce new NIL deals

The University of Kentucky athletes continue to succeed when it comes to landing Name, Image, and Likeness deals.

Will Levis announced on Thursday that he has signed an NIL deal with Grand Slam Collectibles that is reported to be worth $100,000.

Larry Vaught spoke with Nathan Burns who is the owner and operator of Grand Slam Collectibles which is located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The deal is guaranteed for $100,000, but it could end up being worth even more.

“We believe with a successful senior season he could reach seven figures. That’s just a guess of course, but I believe in him,” Burns told Vaught. “He’s a good guy that plays the game the way I built my business and in the past 4 years we’ve sold over $40,000,000 in sports cards. I know a winner when I see it.”

However, Levis isn’t the only Kentucky athlete announcing a new NIL deal as Davion Mintz and his dog Ghost are also getting a new deal.

On Thursday, it was announced that Mintz and Ghost have signed with Richmond Road Vet Clinic in Lexington, Kentucky.

“Big announceMINTZ!,” the clinic announced. “Davion Mintz’s French Bulldog Ghost has signed the first-ever NIL deal for a dog! Ghost is the Official SpokesDog of Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic in Lexington. Ghost likes the team at Richmond Road Vet Clinic – turns out all 5 doctors are Kentucky natives and all of them are CATS fans! Plus, they are open 7 days a week so his dad can still take him even with how busy his basketball schedule is. Let’s make Ghost famous! Check out how Ghost made his decision in this video!”

The new age of NIL has been a real positive for all student athletes, and we are seeing the Kentucky athletes have a ton of success securing these opportunities.

