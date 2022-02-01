Chin Coleman and Lance Ware preview Vanderbilt

The Kentucky Wildcats look to remain unbeaten at home when the Vanderbilt Commodores invade Rupp Arena for a Wednesday night showdown.

Kentucky was able to win the first matchup down in Nashville, 78-66, on January 12th. Oscar Tshiebwe scored a career-high 30 points, while TyTy Washington chipped in 15 points.

Kentucky actually led 78-50 with six minutes left but let go of the rope a bit, as Vandy ended the game on a 16-0 run, so you know John Calipari is heavily stressing a 40-minute performance this time around.

Ahead of the game, assistant coach Chin Coleman and sophomore forward Lance Ware met with the media to preview Round 2 of Cats vs. Dores. Here is a recap of what they had to say via UK Athletics.

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and other fun stuff for our readers, so go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!!!