Oscar Tshiebwe, TyTy Washington named to award watch lists

It’s been a week full of awards and honors for the Kentucky Wildcats following their domination of the Kansas Jayhawks in their own building.

Now, junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe has been named to the Wooden Award’s Late Season Top 20 for its National Player of the Year award. He’s also been named the Naismith Trophy Player of the Week after averaging 19 points and 18 rebounds per game in wins over Mississippi State and at Kansas.

Through games on January 29th, Tshiebwe led the country in rebounds per game (15.1), offensive rebounds per game (5.1), offensive rebounding percentage (20.1%) and defensive rebounding percentage (36.5%) while averaging a team-high 16.3 points per game.

Tshiebwe has five 20+ rebound games this season, tying Blake Griffin and Tim Duncan for the most by a major conference player since 1996-97.

In addition, freshman guard TyTy Washington Jr. has been named to the Jerry West Award Top 10. The award is given annually to the nation’s top shooting guard.

Washington is the only freshman in the country averaging at least 13 points, 4.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds while shooting at least 49% from the field and at least 37% from 3-point range. He’s currently averaging 13.1 points, 4.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 48.9% from the field and 37.1% from deep.

Anthony Davis is the only Wooden Award winner in program history, while Malik Monk is the only Wildcat to win the Jerry West Award.

