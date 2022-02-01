Bracketology roundup for the Kentucky Wildcats

With the the latest thumping of the Kansas Jayhawks, the Kentucky Wildcats got a big boost in the AP top-25 poll, jumping from No. 12 to to their first top-5 ranking this season, coming in at No. 5.

Kentucky, who sits at 17-4, overtook the likes of Baylor (18-3, No. 8), Arizona (17-2, No. 7), Houston (18-2, No. 6) and Duke (17-3, No. 9.)

With the massive shift in the polls comes the newest bracketology roundup. Some are favorable to the Wildcats, while others are still slightly disrespectful.

Joe Lunardi’s latest predictions has Kentucky as the No. 7 overall seed, and the third 2-seed, behind Duke and UCLA on the 2-line. Lunardi still has Baylor as a 1-seed, as the third overall seed.

Lunardi dropped Kansas from a 1-seed to the last overall 2-seed and the No. 8 overall seed.

Bracketville’s latest prediction is a little more puzzling. Kentucky currently sits at a 3-seed In the West region, with Gonzaga as the 1 and Purdue as the 2. Bracketville has Kansas as a 2-seed in the South region and 5-loss Villanova as the 3-seed in that same region, playing in Pittsburgh.

TeamRankings’s latest projection has Kentucky ranked as the No. 9 overall seed and the first 3-seed. In this projection, the Wildcats sit behind 5-loss Villanova (2-seed, No.7 overall) and Kansas who shockingly, and for whatever reason, is still a 1-seed alongside Baylor. Kansas is ranked as the No. 4 overall seed.

Jerry Palm of CBS has Providence as a 2-seed and Kansas as a 2-seed over Kentucky. That’s all I will say about that.

Kentucky seems to be getting most respect from Joe Lunardi, while most other outlets are throwing some MASSIVE shade towards the Wildcats. Luckily, points are proven on the court.