Tuesday Headlines: Finding a Coach for the Big Blue Wall

After just one season as Kentucky Wildcats offensive line coach, Eric Wolford is departing Lexington and heading to Tuscaloosa to become Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide’s offensive line coach.

Wolford, a Youngstown (OH) native who came to Kentucky from South Carolina in part of his connections to Mark Stoops and Vince Marrow, helped lead the Big Blue Wall to yet another outstanding season in 2021. They were among the top o-lines in the entire country, earning them a spot as one of the Joe Moore Award finalists, awarded to the best offensive line in the country.

The unit figures to see two of their long-time and 2021 starters in Darian Kinnard and Luke Fortner selected in the first half of the 2022 NFL Draft.

At Alabama, Wolford will replace former Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone who spent one season in Tuscaloosa and is now seeking NFL assistant opportunities.

Now, Stoops will need to hire an offensive line coach for a second straight offseason as Wolford took over for the legendary John Schlarman, who held the position from 2013 until his death on November 12, 2020, following a long battle with a rare form of cancer.

No real candidates have emerged to replace Wolford as of yet. However, whoever does land the job will be in good hands with starters Kenneth Horsey and Eli Cox slated to return and several talented young pieces in Kiyaunta Goodwin, Jager Burton, Grant Bingham, Nikolas Hall, John Young and Deondre Buford all on the roster.

