Twitter reactions to Liam Coen returning to Kentucky

Just what the doctor ordered.

By Adam Haste
/ new
Liam Coen Drew Brown - Sea of Blue

The BBN got some great news on Friday morning as it was reported that Liam Coen will be returning to Lexington as offensive coordinator.

Back in 2021, Coen’s offense at Kentucky averaged 32.3 points, 199.5 rushing yards, 225.6 passing yards, and 425.2 total yards per game helping Kentucky have just the fourth 10+ win season in Kentucky history.

Now heading into 2023, Coen will once again have to revive the offense as he did in 2021.

Kentucky’s offense struggled in 2022 averaging just 22.1 points, 216 passing yards, and 120.3 rushing yards per game.

Coen will now be tasked with finding another quarterback as Will Levis is off to the NFL Draft. On top of that, Chris Rodriguez will likely end his career leaving Coen some holes to fill in the offseason.

However, Coen is walking into a much more talented wide receiver room than he had in 2021 with the likes of Dane Key and Barion Brown having monster freshmen seasons.

We all saw what he was able to do with Wan’Dale Robinson, now he has even more weapons to use next season.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the news:

