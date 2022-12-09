Keep track of everything related to Kentucky vs. Yale at Rupp Arena.

Share All sharing options for: Kentucky vs. Yale 2022: Everything to know

Game No. 9 for the 2022-23 Kentucky Wildcats tips off Saturday at 1 pm ET vs. the Yale Bulldogs on the SEC Network. As usual, there’s an online stream available using WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, or the ESPN app.

This is shaping up to be one of the tougher non-conference foes Kentucky faces this season, and perhaps the hardest non-conference home game the Cats have until the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

After all, KenPom currently ranks Yale 89th overall. The only other non-conference team Kentucky hosts this season ranked in the top 100 is No. 11 Kansas.

This is also the kind of challenge the Cats need before next week’s massive showdown with the No. 7 UCLA Bruins in New York.

Will the Wildcats hold serve at home and take down the Ivy League Bulldogs? Use this stream to keep track of everything related to Kentucky vs. Yale at Rupp Arena.