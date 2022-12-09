UK Basketball vs. Louisville rivalry facts

This year’s Kentucky vs. Louisville showdown will be a bit unusual: one of the teams will be favored very, very heavily.

With the Redbirds off to an 0-8 start and cementing themselves as one of the worst power conference teams in the country, most Kentucky fans aren’t worried about losing the game.

Rather, they’re licking their chops at the chance to counter the three-point loss in December 2020 at the Yum! Center with a massive blowout victory at Rupp Arena.

Casual basketball fans won’t be interested in this should-be very one-sided matchup, but BBN’s got an opportunity to relish giving an absolute licking.

Here are some facts and nuggets I’ve dug up before the game: