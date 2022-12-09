Liam Coen to Kentucky, per report

Liam Coen is coming back to Lexington.

According to NFL insider Chris Mortensen, Coen is rejoining the Kentucky Wildcats football team as its offensive coordinator.

Coen replaces Rich Scangarello, who was let go after a disastrous one-and-done season with the Wildcats.

Rams OC Liam Coen assisted in Baker Mayfield’s rushed prep for TNF dramatics but he is headed back to @UKFootball as OC, he job he had in 2021, according to sources. UK fans can relax. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 9, 2022

After originally coming to UK for the 2021 season in Lexington, Coen revived what had become a painfully stagnate offense under Eddie Gran. In Year 1, Coen’s offense averaged 32.3 points, 199.5 rushing yards, 225.6 passing yards, and 425.2 total yards per game for just the fourth UK team to win 10+ games in a season.

When the offseason began, the Super Bowl champion Rams needed a new offensive coordinator, and Coen was an easy call since he’d spent several years with them under head coach Sean McVay.

However, the Rams have been a disaster this year, largely due to having one of the worst league’s offenses. That probably made it easy for the Rams to let Coen leave.

Prior to his first stint with UK, Coen had been with the Rams since 2018, first as an assistant wide receivers coach before moving to be an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020. His only time as an offensive coordinator was two years he spent at Maine (FCS) from 2016-17. He also had stints as both a passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UMass and Rhode Island.

Looking ahead, Coen will once again be tasked with reviving an offense that struggled mightily the previous season. Here is where Kentucky’s offense finished the regular season ranked in major offensive categories.

While a tall task to fix, Coen has proven he’s more than capable of making the most out of what he’s got and adjusting to his personnel instead of forcing players to adjust to his system.

This is a moment to celebrate!