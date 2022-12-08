Bleav in Kentucky talks bowl season, basketball Cats and more

Another day, another Bleav in Kentucky double-header!

For the first episode, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon and Jalen Whitlow discussed what’s become a very busy time for the football Cats, who are preparing to face Iowa in the Music City Bowl while making big changes to the coaching staff and preparing for the early football signing period, which opens December 21st.

On the second episode, Gershon and Hardy discussed the basketball Cats finally getting a signature win over Michigan. They’re now set to host Yale on Saturday before next week’s huge CBS Sports Classic clash with the UCLA Bruins.

There was plenty more to break down, so catch both episodes below. Subscribe to the podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and on Spotify.

