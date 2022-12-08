 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Twitter reactions to Chris Rodriguez saying goodbye and Tanner Bowles picking UK

One of the best to ever do it calls it a career.

By Adam Haste
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Noah Goldberg - SB Nation

The Kentucky Wildcats are going to be without QB1 and RB1 when they face the Iowa Hawkeyes as Chris Rodriguez has now announced he will not be playing in the Music City Bowl.

“Big Blue Nation, thank you for everything! I can’t tell you how much your support this past year has meant to me,” Rodriguez wrote. ”Although I’m going to sit out the bowl game to focus on my health and prepare for my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL, I’ll be in the Music City to support my brothers and I hope to see you there! Kentucky always!”

Rodriguez finishes his Kentucky football career with 592 rushing attempts for 3,643-yards (5.2 yards per carry) and 33 touchdowns. He also finished with 20 career receptions for 116-yards and 3 touchdowns.

His rushing stats put him in third on Kentucky’s all-time list behind Benny Snell (3,873) and Sonny Collins (3,835), just 230-yards short of the record. His 33 touchdowns puts him second all-time behind Snell (48).

One of the best running backs in school history is now on to the NFL Draft.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the news:

While one player is leaving, the Cats are adding a huge piece for their 2023 roster as Alabama offensive line transfer Tanner Bowles announced on Kentucky Sports Radio he has committed to Kentucky.

“After taking a couple of visits and just talking to my family I’ve decided that I’m going to be committing to the University of Kentucky,” Bowles told Matt Jones.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder will be a redshirt senior next fall and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Bowles is an interior offensive lineman that spent time at center, right and left guard at Alabama. It is most likely that Bowles slides in at right guard for the Cats.

The Kentucky native was ranked as a 4-star in the 2019 class and was the No. 34 overall offensive tackle, according to On3 Consensus.

A big pickup for Mark Stoops and the Cats, and a piece that can help the offensive line that struggled in 2022.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the commitment:

