Chris Rodriguez to enter 2023 NFL Draft and skip Music City Bowl

Mark Stoops and the University of Kentucky Wildcats football program will have one heck of a void to fill next season.

Chris Rodriguez formally announced that he will be entering his name in the 2023 NFL Draft and will skip the Music City Bowl.

Rodriguez will go down as one of the most decorated players to ever wear Kentucky blue. He’ll finish his career as a Wildcat with a jaw-dropping 3,644 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns in 44 games played.

I’m the future whenever the Cats are in a short-yardage situation the Big Blue Nation will immediately think about C-Rod and his uncanny ability to somehow always fall forward for a positive gain.

Running behind a stout offensive line for most of his career in Lexington, it was Rodriguez who set the tone for UK’s hard-nosed approach to an offensive game plan.

The Georgia native nearly hit the 1,000 yard rushing mark this season despite missing the first four games of the season due to suspension.

When analyzing his draft stock one would think that C-Rod’s bruising style of play would have a niche somewhere on an NFL roster.

NFLdraftBuzz.com lists Rodriguez as a fifth-rounder and 11th best running back prospect in the 2023 Draft.

It’s not difficult to imagine Chris Rodriguez plowing in the end zone for goal line scores on Sundays.

The running back position can be challenging to find and keep a home, so he may need some luck along the way, but if anyone can grind it out, it’s #24.

With the transfer portal always on fire, options will remain abundant to replace the workload in the backfield.

No matter what things are going to look a lot different in Lexington this season without Chris Rodriguez dragging defenders all over Kroger field and scoring improbable touchdowns.

