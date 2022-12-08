Thursday Headlines: Salute to Will Levis Edition

As Kentucky quarterback Will Levis announced that he will forego the Music City Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft, Levis’ time at Kentucky has officially come to an end.

It’s been quite a ride for the Connecticut native, who transferred to Kentucky with little fanfare. Coming into Lexington, many fans knew little about him and didn’t expect him to start with two other quarterbacks on the depth chart.

However, Levis came in and impressed right away, taking over the starting job and endearing himself to the Big Blue Nation.

In two seasons in Lexington, Levis threw for more than 5,000 yards and 43 touchdowns, while adding another 11 touchdowns on the ground. He finishes sixth on the all-time passing yards list at Kentucky and his 54 touchdowns ranks 4th all-time.

That’s not to mention that Levis finishes his career with a 17-7 overall record as starter, including an impressive 4-0 in matchups against Louisville and Florida. Levis also led Kentucky on a 4th quarter drive to secure a Citrus Bowl victory last year.

Over his time in Lexington, Levis endeared himself to the Big Blue Nation, whether it was by hurdling Louisville defenders and throwing the L’s down in the end zone, putting mayonnaise in his coffee, eating rotten banana peels, or beating the Florida Gators back-to-back, Levis will go down as a beloved Cat.

Tweet of the Day

Kentucky freshman Ugonna Onyenso averages 11 minutes and ranks 26th nationally in blocks per game (2.1). Kid has a gift.



Per-40-minute averages: 16.2 points, 15.2 boards, 7.6 blocks. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) December 7, 2022

That’s impressive.

BREAKING: Former Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz is expected to transfer to @UKFootball, per a source.



Mertz, who announced his decision to transfer from the Badgers program 3 days ago, has two years of eligibility remaining — threw for 2,136 yards with 19 TDs & 10 INTs last season. — Brett Greenberg (@74Talk) December 8, 2022

This report hasn’t been confirmed by any UK reporters, but it’s worth mentioning. Graham Mertz is regarded as one of the best QB transfers currently available.

