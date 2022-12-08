Keep track of everything related to Round 2 of Wildcats vs. Hawkeyes.

Kentucky vs. Iowa: Everything to know for 2022 Music City Bowl

Share All sharing options for: Kentucky vs. Iowa: Everything to know for 2022 Music City Bowl

The Kentucky Wildcats and Iowa Hawkeyes are once again facing off in a bowl game, this one being the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl. Game time is set for 12:00 pm ET on December 31st and will be broadcast on ABC. You can stream the game online using WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

This game will come one year after the two programs played in a thrilling Citrus Bowl that saw Will Levis and the Cats prevail with a 21-17 comeback victory.

However, both teams will be significantly changed in Round 2, as Levis is sitting out of the bowl to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, while regular Iowa starter Spencer Petras is out due to injury, and his backup is now in the transfer portal.

To give you an idea of how much of a defensive struggle this game will likely be...

The Music City Bowl will feature:



- Two offenses outside the top 100 in scoring

- Two top-15 scoring defenses

- Iowa's 3rd string QB

- Kentucky's backup QB

- Few first-string receivers



This game is going to be a beautiful mess. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 7, 2022

Regardless, it’s a good bowl destination and will be a nice reward for whoever wins the game. Here’s to hoping it’s the Cats.

Use this stream to keep track of all our content related to Kentucky vs. Iowa in the 2022 Music City Bowl.