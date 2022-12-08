Alabama transfer Tanner Bowles commits to Kentucky

It’s always a good day, when the Kentucky Wildcat football program plays a game of Yahtzee!

That is the case today, as Mark Stoops and his program picked up a huge transfer commitment from offensive lineman, Tanner Bowles.

In a surprise appearance on KSR, Bowles announced his commitment to Kentucky.

“After taking a couple of visits and just talking to my family I’ve decided I’m going to be committing to the University of Kentucky,” Bowles exclaimed.

Bowles, who is originally from Glasgow (KY), comes to Lexington by way of Tuscaloosa and the University of Alabama Crimson Tide. After spending the last four seasons playing at Bryant Denny Stadium, Bowles will now look to bolster an offensive-line this is going through a slight revamp from this past season.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 293 pounds, Bowles will look to slide into the middle of the line and fight for playing time immediately. At Alabama, Bowles saw time in 19 games over the course of his career, but will look to finally get the starting nod with this new change of scenery in Lexington.

Ranked as a four-star prospect in the class of 2019, he was considered a top-300 prospect in the class, and was ranked as the sixth-best player in the Commonwealth. He chose Alabama over offers from Kentucky, Florida State, Louisville, LSU, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and several others.

With his commitment, Bowles becomes the first in what will likely be several players added to The Big Blue Wall. Zach Yenser and Stoops, will certainly be on the lookout to land an offensive tackle (or two) as well. But landing Bowles is a big step in the right direction.

Welcome to the BBN Tanner!

