Will Levis will sit out Music City Bowl

Kentucky Wildcats QB1 Will Levis will not play in the Music City Bowl.

On Wednesday, Levis announced on Twitter that he was opting out of the bowl matchup between the Wildcats and Iowa Hawkeyes, as he’s now preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The redshirt senior also thanked everyone that’s been a part of his journey in Lexington and now to the NFL.

“To my teammates, UK staff members, Wildcat community, and BBN, I cannot thank you enough,” Levis wrote on Twitter. “I’ll forever be indebted to all those who I had the pleasure to cross paths with here, and my immense love for you will remain strong in my heart, forever.”

In 11 starts this season, the former Penn State transfer completed 65.4% of his passes for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He played with foot and shoulder injuries for much of the season while playing behind a rebuilt offensive line that struggled for most of the year to keep him upright.

Levis also sat out of the South Carolina game due to the foot injury, which he suffered in Week 5 vs. Ole Miss. The shoulder injury came in Week 7 vs. Mississippi State but only missed a few snaps before returning.

Looking ahead, Levis is still widely projected to be a first-round pick in 2023, and many projections still have him going in the top 10. He’ll be Kentucky’s highest-drafted QB since Tim Couch went No. 1 overall in 1999.

Thanks for the memories, and best of luck in the pros!

