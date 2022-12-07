Will UK land Liam Coen?

The offensive coordinator search is heating up for the Kentucky Wildcats football program, and could be coming down to the wire within the week.

Option number one for Mark Stoops has been rumored, and talk about, being former Wildcats offensive coordinator and current Los Angeles Rams OC Liam Coen.

Coen spearheaded the Wildcats’ revitalized offense in the 2021 season under first-year starting quarterback Will Levis along with transfer wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who broke the single-season receptions record in his only season in Lexington.

Related Gino Guidugli emerges as a potential candidate for Kentucky OC

Coen left for Los Angeles shortly after the Citrus Bowl, but has not had much luck as Sean McVay’s right-hand-man.

Now, with both parties seeming to be interested in a reunion, will Kentucky pull it off and make the hire to rejuvenate the football fan base?

A decision could be made within the coming days, whether it’s Coen or not, so we need to know what you all think; Does UK land the Prodigal Son Liam Coen?

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!!!