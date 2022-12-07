Kentucky reaches out to Kent State O-line transfer Savion Washington

The Kentucky Wildcats are expected to be very active in the transfer portal this offseason, especially in regard to adding players across the offensive line.

With some connections already being drawn to Alabama transfer Tanner Bowles, Zack Geoghegan of KSR reports the Cats are interested in adding another key piece to the tackle position.

That player is Kent State transfer Savion Washington.

After announcing his intent to enter the portal two days ago, Washington has already accrued quite a bit of Power 5 interest he told Geoghegan. Those schools include Oklahoma State, Minnesota, Rutgers, and NC State. The Kentucky staff has reached out, and are working on trying to get him on campus according to the report.

Listed at 6-foot-9 and 320-pounds, Washington became a full-time starter for the Golden Flashes this season, starting 10 games at right tackle.

Out of high school Washington was considered a three-star prospect out of Akron (OH). He was listed as top-100 player in Ohio by the 247 Sports composite rankings, earning offers from Kent State, Bowling Green, and Akron.

Mark Stoops and his staff know they need to add some pieces to the o-line to help revamp a group that struggled this past season. Adding veteran contributors such as Washington can go a long way in ensuring the problems from this season don't happen again.