Gino Guidugli emerges as a potential candidate for Kentucky OC

The Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator search has been a whirlwind through the first week of the job’s vacancy.

Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen has surfaced as the early favorite to return to Lexington, but after some recent reports, it seems there could be some complications with the timing due to the NFL season.

Another name has surfaced today, as according to The Athletic, Gino Guidugli, the offensive coordinator at Cincinnati this past season, is a candidate for the position.

Sense has been that Cincinnati OC Gino Guidugli will follow Luke Fickell to Wisconsin, but nothing is finalized.



Guidugli is also a candidate for HC job at Western Michigan and OC at Kentucky, sources told @TheAthleticCFB.



WMU candidacy was first reported by @FootballScoop. — Justin Williams (@Williams_Justin) December 6, 2022

Originally from Northern Kentucky, Guidugli has strong ties to the state after playing for Fort Thomas Highlands, then his collegiate football for Cincinnati. He spent five seasons on Fickell’s staff primarily in a quarterback’s coach role.

It still seems that the top option will be a return to Lexington for Coen, but it appears Stoops is getting his ducks in a row in case they are unable to come to an agreement.

Going to be another busy few days, to see who ends up calling plays for the Cats next season.