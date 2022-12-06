Kentucky a possible landing spot for Texas QB Hudson Card?

The Kentucky Wildcats are one of the top players in the quarterback transfer market this season, as they’ll look to find someone to come in and compete for the starting job with QB Will Levis headed to the NFL Draft.

Kentucky has been linked to several names of quarterbacks in the transfer portal, which has been insane with the number of QBs across the country that have put their names in.

One of those transfer quarterbacks is Hudson Card from the University of Texas Longhorns.

The sophomore was beat out by transfer Quinn Ewers in Austin last offseason, but when Ewers went down with an early season injury, Card stepped in and played well, nearly leading Texas to an early-season upset over Alabama and lighting up West Virginia for 303 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

In total, Card finished the season 75-108, completing 69.4 percent of his passes for 928 yards, 6 TDs and 1 INT.

Ewers eventually regained his starting spot, and with Ewers back in Austin for another season and Arch Manning making his way to join the Longhorns, Card decided to look elsewhere.

And one of those options, at least according to one betting service, could be the Kentucky Wildcats.

According to Bookies. com, Kentucky has the 4th-best odds to land Card.

Kentucky sits at +500 with a 16.7 percent implied probability, only behind TCU (+300), Notre Dame (+400), and Wisconsin (+475).

Those top two programs especially would be tough to beat.

TCU will be coming off a College Football Playoff berth with an offensive system that is very QB-friendly and propelled Max Duggan to be a Heisman finalist. With Duggan (likely) gone after this season, the Horned Frogs will need a signal-caller, and a Texas native in Card would make a lot of sense.

Notre Dame has also been heavily linked to Card. The Fighting Irish saw their QB Drew Pyne enter the portal, and early reports indicate that they will push heavily for the former four-star prospect.

Luke Fickell will be looking for a new signal-caller in Madison, and Card makes sense as one of the top QBs in the portal.

There haven’t been a lot of links between Card and Kentucky, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Mark Stoops and the Kentucky coaching staff haven’t reached out to see if Card is interested in playing in the SEC.