Former 4-star recruit Michael Drennen enters transfer portal

Another former four-star recruit is leaving the Kentucky Wildcats to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

On Tuesday, Matt Zenitz reported that Michael Drennen II is entering the portal. He will have three years of eligibility remaining after redshirting this season.

A 5-foot-11, 204-pounder out of Coffman High School in Dublin (OH), Drennen was ranked 248th overall, sixth among all-purpose running backs, and fourth in the state of Ohio for the 2020 recruiting cycle via 247 Sports composite. He committed to UK over the USC Trojans.

Drennen began his career as a slot receiver but moved to running back in 2021. He finishes his Wildcat career with seven carries for 17 yards and one score to go with five grabs for 29 yards.

Here’s a look at the Wildcats who’ve entered the portal thus far:

RB Michael Drennen

TE Keaton Upshaw

OG John Young

CB Adrian Huey

WR Chauncey Magwood

RB Kavosiey Smoke

WR Chris Lewis

WR DeMarcus Harris

WR Rahsaan Lewis

WR Tae Tae Crumes

Good luck to Drennen as he looks to continue his career in a new home!