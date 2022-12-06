Kentucky offers Alabama transfer DB Khyree Jackson

The Kentucky Wildcats are already looking at players in the transfer portal and have just offered an SEC defensive back.

Khyree Jackson announced last week that he would be transferring from the Alabama Crimson Tide, and now that the portal is officially open, teams can begin offering.

On Monday, Jackson took to Twitter to announce that Kentucky has offered.

The 6-foot-3 DB signed with Alabama in the 2021 class and was ranked as the No. 5 player in the JUCO rankings that year, according to On3 Consensus rankings.

In 2021, most of his action came on special teams, totaling seven tackles. In 2022, he started one game but played in nine for the Tide with most of his snaps coming on special teams. He was suspended for the final three games for an undisclosed reason.

Jackson has announced roughly a dozen offers, including the Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, USC Trojans, and Maryland Terrapins among others.

This would be a big addition for the Cats if Jackson ends up in Lexington, as they will need to bolster the secondary ahead of next season.