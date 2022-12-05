Deone Walker earns All-SEC honors

Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Deone Walker has been named to the AP All-SEC Second-Team, it was announced Monday.

Walker becomes the first UK freshman named to the AP All-SEC team since Austin MacGinnis was a First-Team pick in 2014. He joins Quinshon Judkins of Ole Miss and Harold Perkins of LSU as the only three freshmen on the lists.

A 6-foot-6, 330-pounder from Detroit (MI) Walker finished the regular season with 39 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, five quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. He has also been named to the Pro Football Focus True Freshman All-America Team and was recently named the SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week on November 28th for his role in UK’s 26-13 win over the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals.

Additionally, Walker was a Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award semifinalist and a Midseason True Freshman All-American by several outlets, including The Athletic, 247 Sports, On3, and College Football News.

Deone Walker was a beast on the line Saturday night pic.twitter.com/EnPPyP0bNT — Cats Coverage (@Cats_Coverage) September 13, 2022

Follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.