Adrian Huey enters the transfer portal

With the transfer window now open, the Kentucky Wildcats have seen several players enter their names into the portal, especially from the offensive side of the ball.

Well tonight, the Cats have seen their first defensive player enter, as defensive back Adrian Huey entered his name into the portal Monday evening.

BREAKING Kentucky CB Adrian Huey has entered the transfer portal, per @mzenitz.



December 5, 2022

Originally from Nashville, Huey redshirted in 2021 and did not register a snap this season in Lexington.

A three-star prospect coming out of high school, Huey originally committed to the Cats over Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, Mississippi State, and Arkansas. He was considered a top-25 player in the state of TN in the class of 2021, while also being considered a top-75 cornerback in the country according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings.

With Huey’s departure it is extremely likely that UK will now turn to the transfer portal to fill out the secondary depth this offseason, including already making an offer to Alabama transfer Khyree Jackson.

Best of luck to Adrian as he looks to find the next spot to further his career.