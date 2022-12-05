Ardell Banks commits to Kentucky

Yahtzee!

With all of today’s news in college football surrounding the transfer portal opening, it’s easy to forget that most of the nation’s top high school talent will be putting pen to paper in just over two weeks when the early signing period begins.

The Kentucky Wildcats just picked up a commitment from one of their top remaining targets in three-star class of 2023 wideout Ardell Banks, who announced his pledge to UK on Monday.

The one-time Toledo commit was offered a scholarship by UK on November 2nd and was recently called one of the Midwest’s top uncommitted seniors by 247 Sports.

You’ll be shocked to hear Ohio recruiting extraordinaire Vince Marrow was the lead man and is even part of Banks’ commitment tweet.

It came down to these 5 schools Pitt ,Cincinnati,Arizona state , Wisconsin and Syracuse after evaluating these 5 schools it comes down to The University of Kentucky @vincemarrow @UKCoachStoops #BBN let’s go !!! pic.twitter.com/aMYUktegfK — Ardell Banks (@50kdell) December 5, 2022

A 6-foot-4, 180-pound prospect out of Massillon (OH), Banks is ranked 773rd overall, 104th among receivers, and 23rd in the state of Ohio via 247 Sports Composite.

As Banks said above, his finalists included the Pittsburgh Panthers, Wisconsin Badgers, Syracuse Orange, and Cincinnati Bearcats. Among the other schools to offer Banks include the Arizona State Sun Devils, Toledo Rockets and South Florida Bulls.

UK now sits at 14 pledges in the 2023 class, including four wide receivers in Banks, Shamar Porter, Anthony Brown and Jakob Dixon.

Check out some highlights of the newest Wildcat in action!

