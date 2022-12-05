 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Former 4-star signee John Young enters transfer portal

Young was the third-ranked recruit in Kentucky for the 2020 recruiting cycle.

By Jason Marcum
Syndication: The Courier-Journal Alton Strupp/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It’s no secret that the Kentucky Wildcats’ offensive line struggled for much of the 2022 season.

Even with all the issues that unit had, we rarely saw former blue-chip prospect John Young on the field.

Now, Young is entering the transfer portal, he announced Monday. Though his announcement says he has just two years of eligibility remaining at his next school, the backup offensive lineman should actually have three if he opts to use the free COVID-19 year.

Originally a four-star recruit in the class of 2020, Young was ranked 373rd nationally, 27th among offensive tackles and third among recruits from the state of Kentucky via 247 Sports Composite.

The only players ahead of Young were tight end Michael Mayer, who signed with Notre Dame is a projected first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and offensive lineman Walker Parks, who signed with the Clemson Tigers while they were in the midst of six-straight College Football Playoff berths.

However, Young rarely ever saw the field in Lexington other than special teams, so it’s no shock to see him enter the portal. He was listed as the second-string left guard behind Jager Burton this season.

Best of luck to Young wherever he lands!

