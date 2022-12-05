UK targeting Vanderbilt RB Ray Davis

The Kentucky Wildcats backfield is undergoing a major shakeup with Chris Rodriguez heading to the pros and Kavosiey Smoke entering the transfer portal.

Because of this, UK is almost certainly going to add a running back in the transfer portal, and it could come within the SEC.

On Monday, Vanderbilt Commodores star Re’Mahn ‘Ray’ Davis entered the transfer portal and announced he received a scholarship offer from UK.

The 5-foot-9, 205-pound Davis started all 12 games for Vandy this season and racked up 1,042 yards rushing yards and five scores on 232 carries (4.5 ypc). He also caught 29 balls for 169 yards and three scores.

In the win at UK, Davis ran 129 yards on 26 carries (5.0 ypc) and one score. That included a 45-yard run.

Davis transferred from Temple prior to the 2021 season but played just three games that year due to injury.

For his career, Davis has 547 runs for 2,497 (4.6 ypc) and 15 touchdowns to go with 61 catches for 439 yards and five scores.

While it’s still very early in the transfer season, Davis is easily one of the best backs to hit the market.

In the meantime, check out some of Davis’ best highlights from his time at Vanderbilt and Temple.

