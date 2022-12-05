Scott Satterfield leaving Louisville for Cincinnati

Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield is making a shocking move and is headed to the Big 12 as the new head man in charge of the Cincinnati Bearcats, according to multiple reports.

Sources tell @ENQSports that Cincinnati is expected to hire Louisville's Scott Satterfield as its next head coach. An announcement could come as soon as Monday. — Keith Jenkins (@MrKeithJenkins) December 5, 2022

University of Cincinnati is hiring Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield to be new #Bearcats football coach, source confirms to @TheAthleticCFB.



It was Mystery Man all along for UC. Official announcement expected at 1 pm.



The Fenway Bowl on Dec 17 should be...interesting. — Justin Williams (@Williams_Justin) December 5, 2022

This comes as a bit of a shock as Satterfield is coming off his best season since taking the UofL job in 2018, with the Cards finishing 7-5 on the season, but cracked the College Football Playoff top-25 for the first time in Satterfield’s tenure before their loss to Kentucky.

Satterfield also has an incoming recruiting class ranked in the top-20, arguably the best talent influx in Louisville football history.

Now, just less than two weeks before its bowl game, the Cards do not have a head coach that will be on the sidelines.

Louisville’s opponent in their bowl game? None other than Cincinnati for the Keg of Nails trophy.

No word on who UofL will be going after, but Jeff Brohm from Purdue seems like he could be the one and only target after he passed on the Louisville job back in 2018.