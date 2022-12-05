John Calipari reiterates needing to get Chris Livingston more minutes at the 4

The Kentucky Wildcats travelled to London for a Sunday showdown and picked up a much-needed win over the Michigan Wolverines, 73-69.

After the game, John Calipari met with the media and praised his team for the effort and execution of the gameplay to secure the non-conference victory.

But it was a statement about freshman Chris Livingston that once again stood out in Calipari’s postgame comments.

Calipari: told my staff we need to teach Chris to play the 4. He can play the physical game — Big Blue Insider (@bigblueinsider1) December 4, 2022

This is the second time that Coach Cal has brought up this move for Livingston, as he mentioned it after the win over Bellarmine earlier this week.

Now, the question becomes what is stopping him?

From the way it sounds, the staff is going to need to teach Livingston how to play in the post in the scheme that this Kentucky team runs. With the perfect build to contribute immediately at the power forward spot, once it clicks Livingston could be a matchup nightmare.

In this scenario, it would also allow for Daimion Collins to transition into a more natural role at the center spot instead of spotting up in the corner.

Who knows when or if we will see this happen, but it seems that Calipari is going to try and find a way to make it work.