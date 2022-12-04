Iowa will be without starting QB in Music City Bowl

Earlier today, it was announced that the Kentucky Wildcats would head to Nashville on New Year's Eve for a date with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

In what will be a rematch of last season's Citrus Bowl, it was announced today that the Hawkeyes will be without their starting quarterback, Spencer Petras, in this year's matchup, according to head coach Kirk Ferentz.

Official: Kirk Ferentz announces that QB Spencer Petras will miss the Music City Bowl due to injury suffered against Nebraska. It required surgery. — Kennington Lloyd Smith III (@SkinnyKenny_) December 4, 2022

It is no secret that Iowa has struggled to score all season, and now the Cats will go against them with QB3 behind center in Joe Labas. Normal backup Alex Padilla has entered the transfer portal, leaving Labas to get the nod in Nashville.

Brad White’s defense was one of the best in the country this season, and that will also need to be the case in Nashville. Despite the lack of playing time, not having any tape on a quarterback could make it tough to scout.

Going to be an interesting battle in the Music City, especially with the potential for Will Levis to also sit out of the bowl to recover from his injuries and prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft. Levis has certainly earned the right to, especially with everything he’s played through this year.