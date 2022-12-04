Cincinnati decommit Khamari Anderson visiting UK after hosting Vince Marrow for in-home visit

Luke Fickell leaving Cincinnati for the Wisconsin Badgers has caused some friction in the Bearcats’ upcoming recruiting class, and a former member of that class is now a strong target for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Khamari Anderson, from Cass Technical in Detroit (the same school that produced Deone Walker and DeAndre Square), is a three-star tight end prospect and ranked by 247 Sports Composite as the 25th-ranked tight end in the class.

Anderson decommitted from Cincinnati following the announcement of Fickell’s departure, and will visit Kentucky next weekend as he re-examines his options.

However, Kentucky isn’t wasting anytime in meeting Anderson, who just hosted Vince Marrow for an in-home visit.

A 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect, Anderson played both tight end and defensive end in high school, but is projected to be a tight end in college.

Here is what 247’s Allen Trieu said about him in August.

Shows excellent agility and change of direction. Effective on shorter routes. Seems to have an excellent feel for finding open spots, and can run after the catch which makes him a threat even in the short and intermediate part of the route tree. Solid all-around blocker who can do it from a set position or while in-motion and on the move. Only used so much as a vertical threat in his high school offense but we think he has the athleticism and catch radius to do more of that if the situation calls for it. Right now, we see him as a very reliable, dependable all-around tight end who can block and be a very sure-handed target. His camp performances and athletic testing suggest he has more upside than that, but he has not had a full opportunity to showcase that yet. Can play attached, should be able to motion into the backfield or play in the slot as well. Does what is asked of him and should be a very good college starter.

Kentucky isn’t the only suitor. Anderson plans to visit Washington, which offered this weekend, and Alabama, which offered back in May.

When Anderson committed to Cincinnati, he held offers from Alabama, Auburn, Michigan State, Ole Miss, USC, and Michigan.

If Kentucky can complete this flip, it would be a big get for Kentucky’s 2023 recruiting class.

