Breaking News Cats - Hawkeyes Rematch

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s gut-check win over Michigan

Cason Wallace carries Kentucky to a win they desperately needed.

By Ianteasley
The Kentucky Wildcats get a much-needed win against a quality opponent against the Michigan Wolverines in London, 73-69.

It was a back-and-forth affair all game, with Kentucky leading for the majority of the contest, but Michigan and star big man Hunter Dickinson always hanging around, never quite out of striking distance.

Cason Wallace was the man of the hour for the Wildcats across the pond, finishing with 14 points, including 4-4 from three, eight rebounds and five assists. Wallace also buried a late-game dagger three that put Kentucky ahead five with under a minute remaining.

Kentucky struggled to contain Dickinson down low, and although he is an elite big man, Kentucky allowed many easy baskets in the paint. That needs to be cleaned up, but Dickinson is more than likely the best big man Kentucky will see all season long.

For the Wildcats, they move to 6-2 on the season with a stretch in December to really work on things and get offense in tune and the defense in check.

They get five days off before taking on Yale next Saturday in Rupp followed by another chance for a big win against UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about Kentucky’s first big win:

