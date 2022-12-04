Kentucky vs. Michigan game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats and Michigan Wolverines are set to face off today at the O2 Arena in London, England. Game time is set for 1 pm ET on ABC. You can stream it online using WatchESPN, ESPN+, or the ESPN app.
Originally scheduled for December 2020 but postponed due to COVID-19, the Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase will tip off today with Marist vs. Maine on ESPNU at 10:30 am ET, followed by Wildcats vs. Wolverines at 1.
Will today be the day Kentucky scores its first signature win of the season? They failed to do so in earlier matchups with Michigan State and Gonzaga, while the Wolverines are in the same boat after dropping a 70-68 decision vs. No 3 Virginia on Monday.
Both teams really need this. Who gets it?
Go Cats!!!
