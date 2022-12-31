 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s dominant win over Louisville

The Cats make easy work of the Cards.

NCAA Basketball: Louisville at Kentucky Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats get their first win over the Louisville Cardinals since 2019 in blowout fashion, 86-63.

Kentucky controlled the game from the opening tip, crushing the Cards in virtually every facet of the game. It was a total mismatch.

Jacob Toppin had a breakout game for the Cats, posting 24 points and seven rebounds in what was a much-needed performance out of the senior forward.

Oscar Tshiebwe did his usual damage, putting up 24 points and 14 rebounds and Cason Wallace continued his tear with 17 points and five rebounds.

This game could be the turning point if all goes well for John Calipari’s squad. They looked fluid and comfortable, and while the shooting (both three-point and free-throw) need heavy improvements, the offense looked solid.

As for Kenny Payne, it was good to have him back in Rupp, but it was even better to send him home with a loss.

Kentucky most likely won’t be ranked on Monday, but with LSU coming to town on Tuesday and heading to Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Kentucky has a chance to turn their season around. It’s do-or-die time in Lexington.

#KentuckyWonThisGame

Here’s what Twitter had to say:

