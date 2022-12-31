Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s dominant win over Louisville

The Kentucky Wildcats get their first win over the Louisville Cardinals since 2019 in blowout fashion, 86-63.

Kentucky controlled the game from the opening tip, crushing the Cards in virtually every facet of the game. It was a total mismatch.

Jacob Toppin had a breakout game for the Cats, posting 24 points and seven rebounds in what was a much-needed performance out of the senior forward.

Oscar Tshiebwe did his usual damage, putting up 24 points and 14 rebounds and Cason Wallace continued his tear with 17 points and five rebounds.

This game could be the turning point if all goes well for John Calipari’s squad. They looked fluid and comfortable, and while the shooting (both three-point and free-throw) need heavy improvements, the offense looked solid.

As for Kenny Payne, it was good to have him back in Rupp, but it was even better to send him home with a loss.

Kentucky most likely won’t be ranked on Monday, but with LSU coming to town on Tuesday and heading to Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Kentucky has a chance to turn their season around. It’s do-or-die time in Lexington.

Here’s what Twitter had to say:

Solid performance by Kentucky Basketball. Took the lead early and never looked back



Hopefully will be the game that sends Toppin to where we all want him to be — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 31, 2022

Final | Kentucky 86, Louisville 63



Oscar Tshiebwe: 24 pts, 14 reb, 2 stls

Jacob Toppin: 24 pts, 7 reb

Cason Wallace: 17 pts, 5 reb, 2 stls

Sahvir Wheeler: 7 pts, 9 ast, 2 stls

Chris Livingston: 5 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast

Antonio Reeves: 5 pts

Daimion Collins: 2 pts

Lance Ware: 2 pts — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) December 31, 2022

Jacob Toppin named Player of the Game, Rupp Arena crowd goes wild.



Breakthrough. https://t.co/eaevoJMpir — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) December 31, 2022

Jacon Toppin has an infectious spirit about him. Look at what this man can accomplish when he's engaged. Not even Oscar can get a rebound over him. pic.twitter.com/jgmeVZGdXs — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) December 31, 2022

I love the performance by the basketball Cats today but wouldn't mind seeing them run up the score even more before sending Louisville home with some L's down — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) December 31, 2022

I’m very easily persuaded and I’m back in on Kentucky hoops, yes — morrisoncrying (@morrisoncrying) December 31, 2022

Kentucky defeats Louisville 86-63



-HUGE game by Jacob Toppin. 24 points on just 15 shots.

-Another dominant performance by Oscar Tshiebwe.

-Keep tightening the rotation.

-Cason Wallace has to be a focal point. He’s a star. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) December 31, 2022

This finish from Cason Wallace is so good. @KentuckyMBB pic.twitter.com/hQRoftONrL — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) December 31, 2022

Oscar Tshiebwe has played 45 games for Kentucky.



Not a single opposing player has out-rebounded him in any of those games.



24 and 14 today for Oscar in the win over Louisville. — Jared Berson (@JaredBerson) December 31, 2022

Kenny Payne on Kentucky: “I don’t care what the critics say, they are one of the best teams in college basketball.” — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) December 31, 2022

Kinda perfect that Tyler Ulis' first game on Kentucky's bench as an assistant is vs. Louisville. pic.twitter.com/GjjDNkz1jm — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) December 31, 2022

The most first-half points a John Calipari-led UK team has ever scored against Louisville. https://t.co/6mpK4pCOX4 — Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) December 31, 2022

For the 2nd time ever @KentuckyMBB had 2 players score at least 24 points against UofL in the same game (Jacob Toppin, Oscar Tshiebwe) (also done by Jamal Mashburn and John Pelphrey on December 28th, 1991) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) December 31, 2022

Daimion Collins with the catch and the POSTER for @KentuckyMBB. pic.twitter.com/qoHDjBD8R4 — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) December 31, 2022

Wear the ‘93s the entire damn season — Ian Teasley (@ianteasley) December 31, 2022

Throwing it back to '93 with the unis today pic.twitter.com/ZRuO5fHkfi — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 31, 2022

What an unbelievable atmosphere today at Rupp! Thank you #BBN for what you do for our team!!



We have a great group and I’m really excited about what we can do together in 2023.



Happy New Year!! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) December 31, 2022

