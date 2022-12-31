Highlights, box score and MVP from Wildcats dominating Louisville

The Kentucky Wildcats looked to get back in the win column on Saturday with a matchup against the Louisville Cardinals.

It was a great start for the Cats, especially on offense, as the spacing was much better allowing Kentucky to jump out to a quick 12-2 lead.

The offensive efficiency remained high and Kentucky’s lead was 23-12 at the under 12 media timeout.

Louisville would go on a run to make it a 30-22 ballgame with just over 6 minutes to go in the half.

However, Kentucky would reclaim the momentum to end the half strong and go into the break with a 45-30 lead.

The second half didn’t get off to a great start for the Cats as Louisville started on a 7-0 run to make it 45-37.

Like we saw late in the first half, the Cats responded in a big way and pushed the lead back out to 17 with just over 13 minutes to play making it a 56-39 ballgame.

Kentucky’s offense continued to play at a level we haven’t seen in a few games and at the under 8 media timeout the lead was 68-48.

Down the stretch, Kentucky continued to play at a high level and went on to win this one 86-63.

Game MVP

Everyone expected this to be a breakout season for Jacob Toppin after his Bahamas performances, but it has been more of a struggle for him this season.

However, we saw the Toppin we all expected to see against the Cards making him today’s MVP.

Toppin had a monster first half finishing with 15 points on 6/8 shooting and grabbed 4 rebounds.

For the game, Toppin finished with 24 points on 10/15 shooting, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists.

In addition, the Bluegrass Sports Commission (BSC) named Toppin the MVP of today’s game.

If this is the type of player Toppin is, then that could be a difference maker for this team going forward.

Hopefully, this was the breakout game for Toppin that will set the stage for the rest of the season.

Highlights

