Box score and MVP from Music City Bowl

The Kentucky Wildcats took to Nashville this afternoon, as they faced off against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl. In what has a defensive slugfest through and through, as the Cats fell to the Hawkeyes this year, 21-0.

In the first half of play it was exactly like everyone expected. Both defenses exchanged punches, as the offenses for both teams struggled to get any kind of rhythm across the board. But Kentucky’s offense struggled just a little bit more, and after a couple pick-six in the second quarter, Iowa went into the locker room up 21-0.

Coming out of the half, the game continued on the same trend. Both defenses played lights out, and both offenses struggled to put any points on the board. It was the ultimate rock fight in Nashville, and the second half was a testament to just that as it was zeros across the board.

This game did not end up much differently than many thought. With Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez not playing, no Offensive Coordinator, and a true freshman quarterback getting his first playing time of the season, there continues to be some building blocks for this Kentucky team.

Shockingly the Kentucky offense also out-gained Iowa for most of the game, but couldn't ever get it rolling enough to put one in the end-zone.

With another solid recruiting class and a stellar transfer class coming in this offseason, the BBN will be hyped and ready to go for the first kickoff next fall.

Although this season didn't end up the way many thought, Mark Stoops has more than proven he can bounce back.

Game MVP

This is one is going to this full defensive unit under Brad White.

Although Iowa trotted out their third-string quarterback, the Hawkeyes still had one of the best tight ends in the country take the field on Saturday. This Kentucky defense did not back down. Whether it be in the run or pass game, all three levels dominated once again today, despite the offense being unable to get anything going.

With close to everyone returning from the defense we saw this afternoon, the BBN should be excited for this unit once again. With some more reps and practice time over the offseason for the younger players, the Cats could field one of the better defenses in the SEC once again next year.