Saturday Headlines: Kentucky Football and Kentucky Basketball double-header day

The Kentucky Wildcats are set to play two games at the same time today. The football Cats are in Nashville to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes for the second consecutive season in the Music City Bowl and the basketball Cats are staying home in Rupp Arena to take on the Louisville Cardinals.

I feel more confident in the basketball team coming away with a victory than the football team but I don’t think the football team should be counted out by any stretch. While Iowa is a better opponent than the Cards, the Hawkeyes are in a similar situation as the Cats as they are missing major components to their team.

Fans are in a conundrum as to which team gets their full attention at game time. I’ll be focusing mostly on the basketball game but I will have football on another TV.

Will this be the basketball game that gets the Cats on track? Can the football team win a fifth straight bowl game?

All questions will be answered at about 3:00 PM today.

Tweets of the Day

UK-UL on CBS



Louisville

Rupp Arena

⏰ 12 p.m. ET

@UKSportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/vSdlxKxbOU — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 31, 2022

Obviously change the word “tomorrow” to “today” and we are in business before and after the game.