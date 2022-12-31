 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kentucky vs. Iowa Music City Bowl pregame reading and game thread

The Cats look to win back-to-back games against Iowa and their 5th straight bowl game

By TJ Barnett
The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl in Nashville at 12 pm ET. You can watch the game on ABC or stream it live at Sling TV, WatchESPN, ESPN+, and the ESPN app.

Both teams are sitting at 7-5, and after last year’s 20-17 win, we can expect another grind-it-out game.

Many players have opted out of this game for the Cats, including Will Levis, Chris Rodriguez, DeAndre Square, and more.

So, we’re going to get a good look at young players for the team, and a new look under center that could include all 3 QBs on the roster; Kaiya Sheron, Destin Wade, and Deuce Hogan.

Signs point to Wade getting his first-ever start, but it will be a game-time play.

Get ready for the action by checking out some of these pregame articles.

