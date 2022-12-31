Kentucky vs. Iowa Music City Bowl pregame reading and game thread

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl in Nashville at 12 pm ET. You can watch the game on ABC or stream it live at Sling TV, WatchESPN, ESPN+, and the ESPN app.

Both teams are sitting at 7-5, and after last year’s 20-17 win, we can expect another grind-it-out game.

Many players have opted out of this game for the Cats, including Will Levis, Chris Rodriguez, DeAndre Square, and more.

So, we’re going to get a good look at young players for the team, and a new look under center that could include all 3 QBs on the roster; Kaiya Sheron, Destin Wade, and Deuce Hogan.

Signs point to Wade getting his first-ever start, but it will be a game-time play.

