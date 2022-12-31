Kentucky vs. Louisville game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Louisville Cardinals at 12 pm ET at Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on CBS or stream it live at CBS Sports, Sling TV, CBS Sports Network Live, and the CBS Sports app.

Usually, this is a very fun time of year that gets both fan bases excited. This season looks different. While Kentucky hasn’t looked as bad as Louisville, both teams seem to struggle to score the ball or play lockdown defense.

Louisville won the last meeting in 2020, but Kentucky leads the overall series 37-17.

This is a must-win for the Wildcats. While they have been struggling lately, Louisville has been one of the worst teams in the country to start the year. There will be no excuses left if they let this one slip.

It’ll be fun to see Kenny Payne back at Rupp Arena. Hopefully, Kentucky can welcome him back by handing him his first L against the cats.

Get ready for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads.

Pregame Reading

Let’s go Cats!!