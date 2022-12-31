Kentucky vs. Louisville: Predict the outcome

The latest installment of the Kentucky Wildcats vs Louisville Cardinals is here, and boy, it may be one of the more unintriguing matchups between the two foes in quite some time.

Kentucky has dropped four games before January for the first time in a very long time (excluding the 2020 season). Louisville may be fielding its worst team in program history.

Still, it’s a rivalry game and all records are thrown out the window.

Louisville won the last time these two met back in 2020 on a game that went down to the final shot. The year prior, No. 19 Kentucky beat No. 3 ranked Louisville in overtime, in what may have been the best or second-best game in the history of the rivalry.

Kentucky desperately needs a “get right” game to get momentum back on track, as they’re trending towards a disastrous season.

The Cards need a win to just salvage anything about Kenny Payne’s first year as head coach.

So, how does -23.5-point favorite Kentucky do in this one?