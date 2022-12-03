Kentucky Basketball: London Calling and other Headlines

Happy Saturday, everyone.

The Kentucky Wildcats are in London, England for the first time in the history of the program to take on the Michigan Wolverines. The Cats are 5-2 on the season with the two losses coming against the only Power 5 opponents that they’ve faced so far: Michigan State and Gonzaga.

It’s early December and the usual mantra of the program is “We play for March” but this feels like a pretty big game for the Cats. They only have a few more chances to get a win against good teams in order to build that early season tournament resume. Wins against North Florida, Bellarmine and the like are nice and all but those wins do not move the needle for the committee.

The Cats were in a similar situation last season as they lost their first two power five teams (Duke and Notre Dame) before thumping North Carolina and going on a run. Will we see the same results this season?

Tweets of the Day

Deion at Colorado will be fun. He will get players...really good players...and it looks like he can coach so far. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) December 3, 2022

Colorado is an interesting spot for Deion Sanders. It’s a tough job and I thought he would hold out a little longer for a place with more of a fertile recruiting area.

Congrats!!!

Headlines

Azhani Tealer steals the show for UK volleyball | UK Athletics- Tealer has been a star for Kentucky volleyball this season. Her 13 kills led the way for the Cats as they advance to the Sweet 16 with a sweep of WKU.

Kentucky football 2022 transfer portal tracker | KSR- It’s going to be a bust portal season as the Cats have already seen a number of guys exit the program. Hopefully they start bringing some in.

UK fans in London | Vaught’s Views- Some lucky fans, but not many, are getting the experience of a lifetime.

Baylor downs Gonzaga | Sic Em 365- This Gonzaga team isn’t as nearly as good as they have been in recent seasons. Which makes getting blown out by them sting even more.

Utah bludgeons USC to knock the Trojans out of the playoffs | ESPN- The Utes physically manhandled the Trojans in the second half. Caleb Williams suffered a hamstring injury at the end of the first half and it was all she wrote after that.

Championship Saturday odds and picks | CBS- It’s going to be an awesome day of football after the USMNT takes on the Netherlands. Enjoy the games or go out and enjoy some beers with buddies at a bar like I am later today.

SEC Championship Ultimate Preview | SDS- Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. LSU.