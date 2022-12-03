Bluegrass Banter: New offensive coordinator talk, basketball growing pains, and more

What's up Big Blue Nation!?

It’s been another jam packed week of UK Athletics, as the Kentucky Wildcats wrapped up their football season with a win over the Louisville Cardinals, and the bowl offseason has begun.

Dylan and I talk all things football this week, including embattled offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello being let go, early transfer targets, and players who’ve announced they’ll transfer out of the program.

We also talk through the offense problems the basketball team has and if they can be remedied before facing the Michigan Wolverines.

As always, you can listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and PodBean. Be sure to like and subscribe at the links above.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!!!