Kentucky offers offensive line transfer Marcellus Johnson

The Kentucky Wildcats have been incredibly successful in recruiting the transfer portal so far this offseason.

With signatures from Devin Leary, Ray Davis, Tanner Bowles, and Marques Cox among others, it looks like Mark Stoops and company are wanting to add another piece to a revamping offensive line.

Marcellus Johnson, a transfer from Eastern Michigan, entered the transfer portal on Thursday afternoon, and almost immediately received an offer from Kentucky.

Thankful to have received an offer from The University of Kentucky! pic.twitter.com/6lIMzuFGAV — Marcellus Johnson (@marcellus3006) December 29, 2022

Alongside UK, he also picked up offers from BYU, EKU, South Carolina, Troy, Louisville, Coast Carolina, California, and a few others.

At 6-foot-4 and 308 pounds, Johnson is originally from Normal (IL), and will have one year of eligibility remaining at the college he chooses.

Johnson was a three-year starter at left tackle for Eastern Michigan, and it looks like he will be highly sought after in the portal.

With the Cats already adding Cox this offseason, it will be interesting to see where things land in this recruitment. But with an offer coming so quickly, would have to guess the interest is very serious.

Another transfer recruitment to monitor as this season comes to an end.

For more on Johnson’s recruitment, check out his interview with 247 Sports’ Allen Trieu.

