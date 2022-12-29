The Kentucky Wildcats dropped their SEC opener in an embarrassing outing on Wednesday night as they trailed from start to finish against Missouri.

A lot of the same problems we have seen this season continued against the Tigers. Aside from the offensive issues that continue against power 5 opponents, Wednesday night also left us with some defensive concerns.

However, it seems like there could be some internal issues going on with this team that needs to be sorted out before the on-court performances can improve.

After the game, there were some interesting comments from Oscar Tshiebwe.

He was asked if the chemistry is where it needs to be right now on this team. Oscar simply replied, “No it’s not.”

Tshiebwe did go on to say that he still believes Kentucky has a “special” team that will continue to work to right the ship, but it starts with this team getting closer as a unit.

Oscar Tshiebwe says he firmly believes Kentucky has a "special" team, will work to get it right. Starts with getting closer as a unit. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) December 29, 2022

Last season, we had many videos of the team dancing after games and having a great bond with each other. This team doesn’t appear to be having any fun out there as of now.

Luckily, there is still a lot of season remaining and this team has plenty of time to get it figured out. Getting the togetherness of this team off the court improved will be the first steps needed in order to turn the season around.